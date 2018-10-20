DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — The man described as Africa's youngest billionaire says he is free more than a week after his abduction from a luxury hotel in Tanzania's commercial capital.

A statement by the 43-year-old Mohammed Dewji's foundation does not give details about the Oct. 11 abduction or what led to his release. It thanks police for working for his "safe return."

Dar es Salaam Regional Police Chief Lazaro Mambosasa confirms the release and says they continue to investigate.

Environment Minister January Makamba says he has spoken with Dewji and "he's the usual Mo. So he is okay."

Dewji was seized by two masked gunmen who fired into the air before driving away. Regional authorities said two white men were seen on surveillance video.

Forbes magazine in 2016 put Dewji's wealth at $1.5 billion.