TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The culprit behind the system crash across the CTBC Bank’s (中國信託商銀) ATMs and online banking platforms on the afternoon of Oct. 18 has been identified as a system abnormality, the Bank said in a statement.

The system outage, which led to disruption of a number of financial services for three hours, was in no way caused by hacking activity or malware infections, the company stressed.

Preliminary findings of an investigation into the incident suggested that a file management system in the IBM servers used by CTBC had experienced system failures, resulting in blocked transactions and interruptions across the Bank’s ATMs and payment services, affecting Taiwan Lottery sales, reported Central News Agency.

The computer error was fixed and services resumed at 6:30 pm on Oct. 18, said CTBC. It was the third time CTBC’s ATM system has encountered a service disruption this year, reported CNA.