TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taichung National Theater has been awarded “Good Design Best 100” of Japan’s “Good Design Award 2018,” earning recognition in the category of construction, space design, and sign system for public facilities.

Founded in 1957 by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Japan, the Award honors outstanding designs from around the world in consumer products, architecture, computer applications, systems, and services.

Evaluation is based on the Good Design Selection System, commonly known as G Mark, which seeks to discover and share innovative designs for the benefit of society, according to website of Good Design Award.

Designed by renowned Japanese architect Toyo Ito in collaboration with Cecil Balmond at Arup AGU, the opera house features a spatial structural system providing a sense of nature’s dynamism, marked by its curved walls and “sound caves” – employing intricate techniques to create the unique design, said Construction Bureau of Taichung City Government.

Since its opening in 2016, the cultural landmark has attracted 4.27 million visitors, becoming one of the most popular tourist attractions in the central municipality of Taiwan. The public venue has been recognized by a number of local and international awards, including Chinese Architectural Golden Stone Award, Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards, and FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards.

(Photo courtesy of Taichung City Government)

(Photos courtesy of Good Design Award website)