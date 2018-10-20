TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As the northeasterly winds have weakened, the temperature is going up today, Oct. 20, with the thermometer set to rise as high as 34 degrees Celsius next week, according to a weather expert.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Lee Meng-shuan (李孟軒) indicates that this weekend will see partly cloudy skies across Taiwan, with a higher chance of precipitation in the eastern region and mountainous areas of northern Taiwan.

CWB data shows the weather will remain cool between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius in early morning over the weekend.

Daytime highs in northern and northeastern region will hover around 25 degrees Celsius, and will range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius for central and southern Taiwan, and Taitung.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) points out in his blog that the country will embrace warmer days next week, nicknamed Autumn Tiger, meaning hot weather arriving after the lunar calendar's start of autumn. Wu said the temperatures could reach as high as 34 degrees Celsius between Oct. 25 and 26.