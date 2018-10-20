Central American migrants sit on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 20
Thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jumped from a border bridge into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Migrants rush to the aide of a man injured by a rock thrown by an unidentified person at the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Central American migrants walk on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, towards the border crossing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
TECUN UMAN, Guatemala (AP) — A standoff between thousands of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States and Mexican police has stretched through the night with some migrants hanging from the closed border gate wailing "there are children here" while others slept on the bridge linking Guatemala to Mexico.
Members of the caravan of more than 3,000 migrants had earlier burst through a Guatemalan border fence and rushed onto the bridge over the Suchiate River, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation.
Immigration agents began letting small groups through the gates if they wanted to apply for refugee status.
As night fell on the bridge, the migrants' frustration turned to despair as women clutching small children pleaded with the Mexican police. Some migrants yelled "We are hungry!"