By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/20 11:51
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 33 26
Montreal 6 4 1 1 9 21 15
Boston 7 4 2 1 9 26 21
Tampa Bay 5 4 1 0 8 18 10
Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 24 22
Buffalo 7 3 4 0 6 13 22
Florida 5 1 2 2 4 18 21
Detroit 7 0 5 2 2 15 33
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 7 4 2 1 9 25 22
New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 20 9
Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 22 22
Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 20 20
Washington 7 3 2 2 8 29 28
N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 19 16
Philadelphia 7 3 4 0 6 25 31
N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 7 6 1 0 12 24 15
Colorado 7 4 1 2 10 26 18
Winnipeg 7 4 2 1 9 19 17
Chicago 6 3 1 2 8 23 25
Minnesota 7 3 2 2 8 17 20
Dallas 7 3 4 0 6 19 21
St. Louis 6 1 3 2 4 17 23
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 7 5 1 1 11 21 15
Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 26 23
Vancouver 7 4 3 0 8 23 23
San Jose 7 3 3 1 7 22 20
Edmonton 5 3 2 0 6 13 16
Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 15 20
Los Angeles 7 2 4 1 5 14 23
Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 8 12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Colorado 5, New Jersey 3

Columbus 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 3, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1

Arizona 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton 3, Boston 2, OT

San Jose 5, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 7, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

Florida 6, Washington 5, SO

Minnesota 3, Dallas 1

Nashville 5, Calgary 3

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.