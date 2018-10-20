  1. Home
Taiwan athletes win 6 medals at Youth Olympic Games in Argentina

2018/10/20
Lai Tzu-hsuan of Taiwan smiles with her bronze medal after placing third in the women’s kayaking obstacle slalom event at the Youth Olympic Games Oct. (By Central News Agency)

Taiwan athletes earned one gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the Youth Olympic Games concluded Oct. 18 in Buenos Aires.
 
The gold was won by Liu Li-ling in the 78-kg category of the women’s judo mixed team event. Representing a multinational group titled Beijing, the 17-year-old judoka defeated Zimbabwe’s Christi Rose Pretorius of the Athens team 4-3 to help her side clinch the top prize.
 
Taiwan’s silver medals were claimed by Chen Yi-tung in mixed team fencing, Huang Yin-hsuan in mixed team badminton and Lee Meng-en in over 73-kg men’s taekwondo.
 
The bronzes went to Lai Tzu-hsuan in the women’s kayaking obstacle slalom competition, and Lin Yun-ju and Su Pei-ling for mixed team table tennis.
 
Other highlights of the games include Chuang Mu-lun breaking the national record in men’s 200-meter backstroke, and Li Yun-chen setting a new benchmark for under-18 Taiwan athletes in triple jump.
 
President Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to meet with Team Taiwan at the Office of the President Oct. 22 in Taipei City a day after the competitors and support staff return home.
 
According to the Sports Administration under the Ministry of Education, Taiwan dispatched 59 athletes across 19 disciplines to the Oct. 6-18 quadrennial event. Since the inaugural games in 2010, the nation has won a total of four gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals. (KWS-E)
 