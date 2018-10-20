Taiwan athletes earned one gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the Youth Olympic Games concluded Oct. 18 in Buenos Aires.



The gold was won by Liu Li-ling in the 78-kg category of the women’s judo mixed team event. Representing a multinational group titled Beijing, the 17-year-old judoka defeated Zimbabwe’s Christi Rose Pretorius of the Athens team 4-3 to help her side clinch the top prize.



Taiwan’s silver medals were claimed by Chen Yi-tung in mixed team fencing, Huang Yin-hsuan in mixed team badminton and Lee Meng-en in over 73-kg men’s taekwondo.



The bronzes went to Lai Tzu-hsuan in the women’s kayaking obstacle slalom competition, and Lin Yun-ju and Su Pei-ling for mixed team table tennis.



Other highlights of the games include Chuang Mu-lun breaking the national record in men’s 200-meter backstroke, and Li Yun-chen setting a new benchmark for under-18 Taiwan athletes in triple jump.



President Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to meet with Team Taiwan at the Office of the President Oct. 22 in Taipei City a day after the competitors and support staff return home.



According to the Sports Administration under the Ministry of Education, Taiwan dispatched 59 athletes across 19 disciplines to the Oct. 6-18 quadrennial event. Since the inaugural games in 2010, the nation has won a total of four gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals. (KWS-E)

