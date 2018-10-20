BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 0
|Saturday's Matches
Colon 1, River Plate 0
Godoy Cruz vs. Aldosivi
Lanus vs. Patronato Parana
Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central
Newell's vs. Tigre
|Sunday's Matches
Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman
Argentinos Jrs vs. Santa Fe
Independiente vs. Huracan
San Martin de Tucuman vs. Racing Club
|Monday's Match
Belgrano vs. Banfield
|Tuesday's Match
San Lorenzo vs. San Martin