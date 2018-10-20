  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/20 10:54
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 0

Saturday's Matches

Colon 1, River Plate 0

Godoy Cruz vs. Aldosivi

Lanus vs. Patronato Parana

Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central

Newell's vs. Tigre

Sunday's Matches

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman

Argentinos Jrs vs. Santa Fe

Independiente vs. Huracan

San Martin de Tucuman vs. Racing Club

Monday's Match

Belgrano vs. Banfield

Tuesday's Match

San Lorenzo vs. San Martin