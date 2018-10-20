BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|8
|6
|2
|0
|15
|4
|20
|Atletico Tucuman
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|6
|15
|Santa Fe
|8
|4
|3
|1
|10
|4
|15
|Defensa y Justicia
|7
|4
|3
|0
|9
|4
|15
|Aldosivi
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|6
|15
|Huracan
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|3
|14
|Boca Juniors
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|7
|14
|Velez Sarsfield
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|10
|14
|River Plate
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12
|4
|13
|Banfield
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|7
|12
|Colon
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|11
|12
|Gimnasia
|9
|3
|2
|4
|6
|7
|11
|Independiente
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|7
|10
|Talleres
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|9
|10
|Tigre
|8
|2
|4
|2
|9
|11
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|8
|3
|1
|4
|5
|7
|10
|Rosario Central
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|8
|10
|San Martin
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|12
|8
|San Lorenzo
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|11
|7
|Belgrano
|8
|1
|4
|3
|3
|8
|7
|Argentinos Jrs
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Newell's
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|9
|5
|Estudiantes
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|8
|4
|San Martin de T.
|7
|0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|4
|Patronato Parana
|8
|1
|1
|6
|5
|13
|4
|Lanus
|8
|0
|3
|5
|5
|15
|3
|Friday, Oct. 19
Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 0
|Saturday, Oct. 20
Colon 1, River Plate 0
Godoy Cruz vs. Aldosivi 1615 GMT
Lanus vs. Patronato Parana 1830 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central 2045 GMT
Newell's vs. Tigre 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 21
Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT
Argentinos Jrs vs. Santa Fe 1830 GMT
Independiente vs. Huracan 2045 GMT
San Martin de T. vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 22
Belgrano vs. Banfield 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
San Lorenzo vs. San Martin 0000 GMT
|Wednesday, Oct. 24
Estudiantes vs. Newell's 2230 GMT