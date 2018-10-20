Afghan polling staff prepare for voting at a polling station during the Parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Pho
Afghan security personnel stand guard on the day of the parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of Afghan forces have fanned out across the country as voting began in parliamentary elections following a campaign marred by relentless violence.
The Independent Election Commission says 8.8. million Afghans are registered to vote in Saturday's election. Wasima Badghisy, a commission member, called voters "very, very brave" and says a turnout of 5 million will be a success.
In the run-up to the elections, two candidates were killed while polling in Kandahar was delayed for a week after a rogue guard gunned down the powerful provincial police chief.
Commission deputy spokesman Aziz Ismaili says no results will be released before mid-November and final results will not be out until later in December.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani marked his ballot as polls opened at 7 a.m.