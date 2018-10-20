|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|33
|26
|2-2-0
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|Montreal
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|3-1-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|Carolina
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|22
|2-0-1
|2-2-0
|2-0-1
|Boston
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|26
|21
|3-0-0
|1-2-1
|3-0-0
|New Jersey
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|20
|9
|4-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|10
|4-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Columbus
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|22
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|20
|20
|2-1-1
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|Washington
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|29
|28
|3-1-1
|0-1-1
|1-1-1
|Ottawa
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|16
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|25
|31
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|13
|22
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|24
|2-2-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-1
|Florida
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|18
|21
|0-2-0
|1-0-2
|0-0-1
|Detroit
|7
|0
|5
|2
|2
|15
|33
|0-1-1
|0-4-1
|0-4-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Anaheim
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|21
|15
|2-0-1
|3-1-0
|2-0-1
|Nashville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|19
|12
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Colorado
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|26
|18
|2-0-1
|2-1-1
|1-0-0
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|19
|17
|3-0-1
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Calgary
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|23
|18
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|23
|25
|1-1-1
|2-0-1
|2-0-1
|Vancouver
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|23
|1-0-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|22
|20
|1-1-0
|2-2-1
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|13
|16
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|18
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|14
|19
|2-0-2
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Vegas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|15
|20
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|14
|23
|1-1-1
|1-3-0
|0-0-1
|Arizona
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|8
|12
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|St. Louis
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|17
|23
|1-2-1
|0-1-1
|0-1-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Colorado 5, New Jersey 3
Columbus 6, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 3, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1
Arizona 4, Chicago 1
Edmonton 3, Boston 2, OT
San Jose 5, Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders 7, Los Angeles 2
|Friday's Games
Florida 6, Washington 5, SO
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Colorado at Carolina, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.