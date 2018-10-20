|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Brooklyn
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Orlando
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Antonio
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Houston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Oklahoma City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sacramento
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Thursday's Games
Miami 113, Washington 112
Philadelphia 127, Chicago 108
Portland 128, L.A. Lakers 119
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 120, Orlando 88
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.