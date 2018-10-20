  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/20 09:23
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 1 0 1.000
New York 1 0 1.000
Toronto 1 0 1.000
Philadelphia 1 1 .500 ½
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 1 1 .500
Miami 1 1 .500
Orlando 1 1 .500
Atlanta 0 1 .000 ½
Washington 0 1 .000 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000
Indiana 1 0 1.000
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 1 0 1.000
San Antonio 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 1 .000 1
Dallas 0 1 .000 1
Houston 0 1 .000 1
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 1 0 1.000
Portland 1 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 1 0 1.000
Golden State 1 0 1.000
Sacramento 0 1 .000 1
L.A. Clippers 0 1 .000 1
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 113, Washington 112

Philadelphia 127, Chicago 108

Portland 128, L.A. Lakers 119

Friday's Games

Charlotte 120, Orlando 88

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.