Alaska governor suspends re-election bid

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has suspended his re-election bid with less than three weeks before the general election.

Walker's decision to suspend his campaign came three days after the sudden resignation of Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott over what Walker described as an inappropriate overture toward a woman.

Walker's announcement, during the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage, was met with gasps.

Walker was elected in 2014 with support from the state Democratic Party after Mallott, a Democrat, dropped his gubernatorial bid to become Walker's running mate.

He has been locked in a three-way fight with Democrat Mark Begich and Republican Mike Dunleavy, the presumed front-runner.

Walker criticized many of Dunleavy's positions and said Begich's stances on important issues are more closely aligned with Walker's priorities for Alaska.