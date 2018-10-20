EU spells out Italy budget plan concerns

European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday that the European Commission was waiting to see how Rome reacted to a letter he delivered listing concerns about Italy's planned 2019 deficit-raising budget before any decision was taken on whether to take action.

But he sought to assuage fears the spending proposals could threaten the financial health of both Italy and the eurozone as a whole.

What Moscovici said:

Speaking after two days of talks in Rome, the EU budget chief said:

He wanted to "reduce tensions and maintain a constructive dialogue" with Italian authorities.

He did not fear Italian market jitters would be "contagious" for partner countries.

The Commission's main concerns had to do with the "higher deficit, Italy's debt load and the possibility for growth."

Unease in the bloc

Although Moscovici sounded reassuring toward Rome, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, was far less conciliatory in remarks made on Friday.

"The European Union is an economic and values-based community and works because there are common rules that everybody has to keep to," he said in Brussels.

"If you break these rules and Italy deviates from eurozone rules, then it means Italy is endangering itself but, beyond that of course, is also endangering others," he added, saying that the EU was "not prepared to take over this risk" for Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told reporters in Brussels that no changes were needed to the budget, saying it was only necessary for it to be explained to the Commission. He insisted that EU calculations of the increase in the structural deficit were too high.

Read more:Italian bonds hit over possible EU revision of 2019 budget plan

Why is the European Commission worried?

Rome's ruling populist parties, the 5-Star Movement and the League, plan to raise public borrowing to finance tax, welfare and pension giveaways they pledged in their election campaigns. The plans have caused concerns in Brussels largely because Italy already has one of the highest levels of debt in the world, equal to more than 130 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Read more:Italy's Matteo Salvini: EU has 'ruined our country'

How does it justify its concerns?

What can the Commission do?

What happens next?

Although the projected deficit of 2.4 percent for 2019 is below the EU's 3 percent limit, it is up sharply from a targeted 1.8 percent this year. The letter from the European Commission said the difference between the expected budget deficit and the one now foreseen for 2019 was "unprecedented in the history" of EU budget rules and could mean that Italy would be unable to lower its public debt as promised.Since 2013, the EU body has had the power to dismiss a budget proposal and ask member states to draw up a new one, a power has not yet been used. If it does reject the planned budget, this will likely lead to a major row between Italy and the EU with unforeseeable consequences, as the government in Rome has pledged not to abandon its proposals.The Commission, the EU's executive body, has given Italy until Monday to respond. If it is not satisfied with that response, it can ask Italy to come up with a new budget proposal in three weeks. If Rome refuses, it could theoretically lead to financial sanctions.

tj/rt (Reuters, dpa, AP)