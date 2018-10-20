SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. government is trying again to stop a high-profile climate change lawsuit days before young activists are set to argue at trial that the government has violated their constitutional rights through policies that have caused a dangerous climate.

Justice Department lawyers on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss the case, saying the lawsuit attempts to redirect federal environmental policies through the courts rather than through the political process.

The court in July denied the government's previous request to dismiss the case as premature.

A group of 21 young activists sued in federal court in 2015 claiming government officials have known for decades that carbon pollution from fossil fuels was causing climate change and have taken actions that deprive them of a safe climate.