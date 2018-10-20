FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — State delegate Lee Carter of Virginia is expecting a rough campaign when he's up for re-election in 2019. So he's getting a jump on the opposition by self-disclosing a series of private, sometimes embarrassing details about his personal life.

In a series of 15 tweets, the 31-year-old Democrat from Manassas admitted he's in the midst of his third divorce, that he made homophobic comments when he was younger, and that there may well be explicit photos of him floating around on the internet.

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist says he wants to get personal baggage out of the way so his re-election campaign can focus on the issues.

Republicans say they're happy to focus on the issues against Carter. They say he is politically out of touch.