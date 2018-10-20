LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California has announced an agreement in principle for a $215 million class-action settlement of claims involving alleged sexual harassment and abuse by a gynecologist who treated students for many years.

USC Interim President Wanda Austin says in a statement Friday the agreement with plaintiffs' lawyers will provide compensation ranging from $2,500 to $250,000 to women claiming they were abused.

Numerous women have claimed that they were abused by Dr. George Tyndall between 1988 and 2016.

Tyndall spent about three decades as a USC staff gynecologist before retiring last year after a USC investigation concluded there was evidence he sexually harassed students during physical examinations.

Tyndall has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime.

USC has denied accusations of a cover-up.