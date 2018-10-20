PHOENIX (AP) — A man accused of threatening to kidnap and kill a United States senator and his family underwent his first court appearance in Chicago.

James Dean Blevins was told Thursday that the federal charges filed against him in Arizona accusing him of threatening an official identified only as "United States Senator J.F." could be transferred to Chicago if prosecutors don't object.

Authorities have declined to provide the victim's full name, but Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is the only senator with those initials.

Flake said in late September that his family received death threats after he asked a Senate committee to hear testimony from a woman who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Attorney Robert Loeb, who represents Blevins, didn't return a call seeking comment Friday.