CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's military says its forces have concluded drills with Saudi Arabia held in Egypt's southern military zone.

The armed forces' statement on Friday said the Tabuk-4 exercises were held with the participation of observers from the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain.

Also this week, Egyptian and Russian paratroopers began joint training, running from Oct 15-26.

Last month, Egypt hosted Exercise Bright Star 18 with special forces from the United States. The drills, which first took place in 1980, were put off by the Obama administration in 2011 following the uprising that toppled longtime President Hosni Mubarak, and scrapped in 2013 after Egyptian security forces killed hundreds of protesters while breaking up a mass sit-in.

In 2017, Egypt resumed hosting Exercise Bright Star for the first time in eight years.