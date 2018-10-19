LYON, France (AP) — The wife of the former Interpol president who is being held in China on bribery charges says she has been contacted by Chinese diplomats, who have told her they're holding a letter from him for her.

Grace Meng says, however, that she'll only agree to meet Chinese officials if a lawyer and reporters are present. She says Chinese officials haven't responded since she told them of that condition.

She says she also asked that the letter from her husband, Meng Hongwei, be given to French police, so they can give it to her. She is living under French police protection in Lyon, where Interpol is headquartered.

Meng tells The Associated Press in Lyon on Friday that Chinese officials say "they can only give it to me alone."