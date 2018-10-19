WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--EUROPEAN LEAGUES-UEFA

GENEVA — The European Leagues group has urged UEFA to allocate club competition entries and billions in Champions League prize money more fairly. The leagues' proposal includes reversing changes which took effect this season giving four guaranteed Champions League group-stage places to Spain, England, Italy, and Germany, plus more guaranteed prize money to storied clubs with European titles. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPE-POWERHOUSES STRUGGLE

Glance across the European soccer standings and there is an unfamiliar look. At least one powerhouse team in each of the five top leagues is finding it much tougher to challenge for the title two months into the season. A look at the struggles of AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Monaco, and Real Madrid. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

TEN--WIMBLEDON-FINAL-SET TIEBREAKERS

LONDON — That epic 70-68 fifth set at Wimbledon will never be matched or surpassed, or even challenged. The All England Club is introducing final-set tiebreakers next year, starting when the score reaches 12-12. By Chris Lehourites. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Seamer Mohammad Abbas grabs a match haul of 10-95 as Pakistan records an emphatic 373-run victory over Australia in the second test to clinch the series 1-0. Australia is bowled out for 164 after lunch on the fourth day after given an improbable winning target of 538. SENT: 550 words, photos.

OLY--KENYA-CORRUPTION

NAIROBI, Kenya — Running great Kip Keino denies wrongdoing in the Kenyan Olympic corruption scandal, and doesn't appear in court as expected as prosecutors consider dropping charges against him. By Mutwiri Mutuota. SENT: 790 words, photos.

GLF--CJ CUP

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Brooks Koepka is in contention for the No. 1 world ranking after a 7-under-par 65 moves him to within one shot of the lead in the CJ Cup. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF--LPGA SHANGHAI — Kim leads by one at halfway stage. SENT: 250 words.

— GLF--ANDALUCIA VALDERRAMA MASTERS — Ashley Chesters of England leads the Andalucia Valderrama Masters before round two. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2100 GMT.

OLY--TOKYO PARALYMPICS-NO ROOMS

TOKYO — International Paralympic Committee officials are worried there are too few hotel rooms in Tokyo for wheelchair users during the 2020 Paralympic Games. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 870 words, photos.

SOC--GROBBELAAR'S JOURNEY

LIVERPOOL, England — Bruce Grobbelaar talks to the AP about fighting in the civil war in the future Zimbabwe before embarking on a soccer career that saw him win every major honor with Liverpool and then fighting high-profile court battles over match-fixing charges. Despite being eventually cleared of wrongdoing, Grobbelaar, at 60, is trying to rebuild his reputation. And with Robert Mugabe a year out of power in Zimbabwe, Grobbelaar is not only hoping to regain his passport but get a job in soccer in the country. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

FBN--BRONCOS-CARDINALS

GLENDALE, Arizona —There were a lot of orange-clad Denver fans in the stands in Arizona. They must have loved watching the Broncos beat down the host Cardinals 45-10 in the NFL. By Bob Baum. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SOC--SOUTH AMERICAN SPOTLIGHT

SAO PAULO — Contentious decisions in the Brazilian Cup final may have changed views on VAR. Most Brazilian clubs once supported the idea of the video assistant referee, but that was until Cruzeiro and Corinthians met in the domestic showpiece this week. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 580 words, photo.

CAR--F1-US GRAND PRIX

AUSTIN, Texas — Rain threatens Friday practice. By Jim Vertuno. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Practice starts 1500 GMT.

Other Stories:

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — An Alaves win at Celta Vigo would lift it to the top of La Liga. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2100 GMT.

— SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP — Lyon can move up to third place with a home win against Nimes. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2100 GMT.

— SOC--COPA DEL REY-DRAW — Madrid to open Copa del Rey in African enclave of Melilla. SENT: 100 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Blazers spoil James' debut with 128-119 win over the Lakers. SENT: 490 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Penguins end Maple Leafs' 5-game winning streak. SENT: 930 words, photo.

— BBA--ALCS — Red Sox beat defending champion Astros 4-1 in Game 5. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

— BBO--WORLD SERIES-RED SOX ADVANCE — The big question for Boston is what kind of shape is Chris Sale in? SENT: 760 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.