BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top court has ruled that Poland must immediately suspend politically-charged measures relating to the lowering of retirement age for supreme court judges.

The ruling, which has the potential to further strain relations between the two, also obliges Poland to restitute to their jobs those Supreme Court judges who had been forced into retirement due to having reached or passed the age of 65.

The EU Commission, which referred the policy change to the European Court of Justice, insisted that the age cap violated the rule of law.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Brussels that Poland has received the court's notification and that his government will "respond after analyzing it."