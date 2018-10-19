  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan company invests US$1m to promote ‘environmentally friendly’ mining in the Philippines

Xinye Precious Metal Technology Co. promotes its ‘environmentally friendly’ gold and nickel stripping system at new Philippines facility

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/19 20:56
Demonstration of GP-860 at trade show (Image from Xinye's Facebook)

Demonstration of GP-860 at trade show (Image from Xinye's Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan-based Xinye Precious Metal Technology Co. (鑫業貴金屬科技股份) has invested US$1 million (NT$30.88 million) to promote a more environmentally-friendly method of gold and nickel stripping in the Philippines.

The company has built a demonstration facility for its patented gold, nickel, and other metal stripping system called GP-860, which offers a cyanide-free and more environmentally friendly approach to metal processing.

Steven Liao, Vice President of the company told Business World in 2017 that the GP-860 process is “environmentally friendly, non-toxic, [and] harmless.”

Xinye Precious Metal Technology Co.’s new facility is located in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, and will be used to both processes metals and to promote the technology to prospective partners.

The company is believed to be in discussion with at least 20 companies to use its technology, and the company hopes to sell 100 units within the next five years, reported The Philippine Star.

The GP-860 system is scalable, meaning that it can be used by both small and large mining operations.

The Philippines is one of the world’s main suppliers of nickel ore, and the environmental cost of mining has caused social concern, amid a series of pollution scandals.
Taiwan Tech
Taiwan-Philippines Relations
Environmental innovation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s KYMCO enters Indian electric scooter market with US$65m joint venture
Taiwan’s KYMCO enters Indian electric scooter market with US$65m joint venture
2018/10/16 15:35
Taiwan’s TSMC to continue as Apple's exclusive A-series chip supplier: reports
Taiwan’s TSMC to continue as Apple's exclusive A-series chip supplier: reports
2018/10/13 10:03
Taiwan donates US$250k for Philippines typhoon relief
Taiwan donates US$250k for Philippines typhoon relief
2018/10/12 15:35
AI is key to shackles of business: Taiwan AI Labs head
AI is key to shackles of business: Taiwan AI Labs head
2018/10/03 17:51
Micro LED shines as new light of Taiwan industry
Micro LED shines as new light of Taiwan industry
2018/09/27 17:58