TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan-based Xinye Precious Metal Technology Co. (鑫業貴金屬科技股份) has invested US$1 million (NT$30.88 million) to promote a more environmentally-friendly method of gold and nickel stripping in the Philippines.

The company has built a demonstration facility for its patented gold, nickel, and other metal stripping system called GP-860, which offers a cyanide-free and more environmentally friendly approach to metal processing.

Steven Liao, Vice President of the company told Business World in 2017 that the GP-860 process is “environmentally friendly, non-toxic, [and] harmless.”

Xinye Precious Metal Technology Co.’s new facility is located in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, and will be used to both processes metals and to promote the technology to prospective partners.

The company is believed to be in discussion with at least 20 companies to use its technology, and the company hopes to sell 100 units within the next five years, reported The Philippine Star.

The GP-860 system is scalable, meaning that it can be used by both small and large mining operations.

The Philippines is one of the world’s main suppliers of nickel ore, and the environmental cost of mining has caused social concern, amid a series of pollution scandals.