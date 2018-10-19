Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;75;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;S;8;77%;30%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny intervals;91;80;Mostly sunny;95;81;NNE;7;42%;5%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;86;63;A t-storm in spots;77;60;NE;8;52%;55%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;71;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;ESE;9;70%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;58;40;Periods of sun;60;46;SW;6;78%;13%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;46;42;A little p.m. rain;50;42;NNE;9;70%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;SE;7;34%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow, cold;33;30;Rain and snow shower;46;37;SW;10;87%;74%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;84;70;Mostly sunny, humid;86;71;E;8;65%;44%;11

Athens, Greece;Nice with some sun;74;59;Mostly sunny;76;61;N;7;66%;26%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and delightful;68;51;Mostly sunny;68;53;SSW;6;67%;30%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;92;72;Clouds and sun;91;69;ESE;8;40%;8%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SW;5;71%;55%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;65;Clouds and sun;83;63;E;6;58%;30%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;Showers and t-storms;89;79;NE;6;83%;87%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and a t-storm;73;63;Showers and t-storms;73;61;NE;13;79%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;66;41;Partial sunshine;64;45;WSW;4;42%;10%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;70;50;Fog, then some sun;67;50;NNW;6;63%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;58;37;Partly sunny;54;44;WNW;6;67%;21%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;66;49;Cloudy with a shower;67;48;NNW;5;78%;63%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;80;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;63;SE;5;88%;80%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;68;46;Nice with some sun;65;41;NNW;9;71%;47%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;61;42;Partly sunny;59;42;ENE;4;73%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;73;55;Fog, then some sun;64;53;NW;6;78%;58%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;68;48;Some sun, pleasant;68;45;NNW;5;66%;22%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;70;58;Showers around;65;58;E;11;58%;82%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;65;A thunderstorm;86;64;NW;4;45%;70%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;69;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;NNE;8;51%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;87;68;Increasing clouds;90;71;ENE;6;37%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;67;55;Sunny and windy;75;54;SE;29;40%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;76;68;A shower or t-storm;76;68;NW;4;79%;72%;4

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;84;76;Becoming cloudy;90;78;NE;8;63%;82%;7

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;59;45;Showers around;51;33;NNW;17;63%;63%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;ESE;6;77%;74%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy;53;42;Periods of sun;55;43;WNW;9;67%;45%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;Partly sunny;86;78;NNW;8;75%;39%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain;59;57;Warmer;70;51;NNE;7;73%;28%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;91;73;A t-storm around;89;72;SE;7;71%;52%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny;91;68;Hazy sunshine;92;67;NE;4;41%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and nice;67;39;Sunny and beautiful;68;41;SSW;5;36%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;93;74;Hazy sun;93;73;ENE;5;61%;27%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;98;71;A t-storm in spots;91;72;W;5;55%;52%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;58;47;A shower in places;63;53;SW;10;80%;73%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;65;40;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;N;5;29%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;66;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;62;E;11;88%;94%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;78;71;A shower;83;73;ESE;4;80%;74%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;79;58;Mostly sunny;85;56;ENE;7;42%;11%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;Partly sunny;88;72;ENE;9;65%;44%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;51;36;A shower or two;48;35;NNE;4;86%;83%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;ESE;11;85%;65%;4

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;83;72;Partly sunny;82;73;E;12;68%;38%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;86;73;An afternoon shower;85;73;NE;12;71%;64%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;89;67;Partly sunny;89;67;SSE;6;47%;12%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;84;59;Hazy sunshine;86;58;N;8;40%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;71;59;Partial sunshine;68;56;N;7;76%;75%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;NNE;6;61%;86%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;95;82;Mostly sunny;94;82;N;7;55%;10%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;83;58;Showers and t-storms;77;47;E;7;60%;88%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;73;40;Sunny;70;41;N;3;27%;5%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;100;74;Hazy and very warm;99;72;NNE;3;18%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;77;55;Sunshine and nice;78;55;W;6;56%;10%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;79;High clouds;103;81;S;7;19%;13%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;71;47;Fog, then some sun;62;45;N;6;70%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Partly sunny;89;75;NNE;6;63%;26%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;91;73;Mostly cloudy;91;73;NW;5;64%;64%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;73;Hazy sunshine;96;73;WSW;5;62%;5%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;NNW;4;77%;60%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;40;A t-storm in spots;53;38;ENE;8;71%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;A t-storm around;89;77;SSW;8;75%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;68;60;High clouds;68;60;S;7;72%;8%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;74;59;Showers and t-storms;76;58;SSE;8;72%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;59;42;Mostly sunny;61;45;SW;3;72%;7%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;89;65;Mostly sunny, warm;89;62;E;5;28%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;85;74;Clouds and sun;85;74;SW;6;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;65;56;Showers and t-storms;71;57;NE;7;75%;85%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;88;78;Partly sunny;88;77;NNW;3;65%;29%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;90;76;A t-storm around;93;78;ENE;5;69%;72%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm around;90;78;E;6;62%;55%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Lots of sun, warmer;81;54;Cooler, a.m. showers;62;48;S;10;62%;65%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;71;57;Spotty showers;68;57;NNE;7;66%;73%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine and humid;88;77;Partly sunny;88;75;SE;6;62%;6%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, mild;62;39;Cooler with some sun;52;36;NNW;4;58%;14%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;SE;8;69%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;65;55;Partly sunny, breezy;64;53;ENE;15;51%;8%;8

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;59;45;A little a.m. rain;51;30;NW;14;74%;75%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;62;36;Cooler;50;37;NE;6;63%;9%;2

Mumbai, India;Nice with some sun;93;78;Hazy sun;95;81;WSW;6;59%;13%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;81;57;A t-storm in spots;80;56;NNE;11;57%;44%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;64;54;Mostly cloudy;64;44;WNW;15;60%;30%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;86;64;A shower in the a.m.;83;62;WNW;6;66%;69%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;43;31;Clouds and sun;40;33;SSW;9;75%;70%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;74;56;Partly sunny;69;53;N;10;59%;25%;4

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;48;35;Partly sunny;51;39;S;4;74%;28%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;60;46;Rain tapering off;52;29;NW;15;74%;75%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;77;Showers around;83;77;ESE;17;80%;93%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;Showers and t-storms;84;75;WNW;6;83%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;92;76;A morning shower;92;77;ENE;6;71%;63%;7

Paris, France;Sunny and pleasant;67;48;Partly sunny, nice;66;43;NE;7;64%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;66;52;An afternoon shower;68;60;W;12;61%;77%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;SE;6;82%;81%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;87;72;SSE;13;74%;78%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;71;Partly sunny, nice;91;71;E;5;46%;9%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;62;45;Fog, then some sun;57;40;NNW;6;55%;51%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;SW;4;60%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;70;55;Afternoon showers;70;55;NE;9;61%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A few showers;66;55;Morning showers;69;56;SSE;8;78%;100%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;86;75;Partial sunshine;86;74;NE;7;65%;2%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;45;40;Very windy;45;36;WSW;34;80%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;55;36;Fog, then some sun;52;39;N;3;79%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;68;A morning shower;73;65;ENE;9;59%;48%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;69;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;ESE;6;32%;9%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;79;57;Partly sunny;79;55;NNE;6;62%;6%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and cooler;52;40;A thick cloud cover;50;39;NNW;5;74%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;Nice with sunshine;70;54;WSW;6;64%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;78;62;Showers and t-storms;78;63;ENE;5;76%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;77;A shower or two;85;76;ENE;11;74%;75%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;72;64;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;N;5;99%;84%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm in spots;68;49;A t-storm in spots;70;48;ENE;5;59%;55%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;Sunny and beautiful;74;44;WSW;5;49%;9%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;72;Partly sunny;84;73;N;10;73%;30%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;56;Showers and t-storms;76;60;E;5;65%;71%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, mild;66;47;Mostly sunny, nice;62;48;N;6;63%;6%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;NNW;3;58%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;70;61;Partly sunny;68;61;ENE;8;52%;15%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;91;78;Showers and t-storms;88;78;ESE;7;77%;84%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;74;44;Spotty showers;64;44;WNW;6;68%;79%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;76;A shower in spots;86;75;E;9;72%;66%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;52;37;Partly sunny;50;35;NW;7;77%;22%;2

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;79;66;Thunderstorms;84;63;SSW;14;64%;88%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;75;68;Periods of sun;77;66;E;9;66%;39%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;54;41;A shower or two;49;38;S;6;78%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;59;42;Partial sunshine;63;43;NE;4;42%;2%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;Sunshine and mild;71;50;NNE;4;56%;28%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;70;56;Mostly sunny;73;60;ESE;6;28%;15%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;83;69;Variable cloudiness;82;69;SSE;6;59%;33%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;Partly sunny;83;51;ENE;5;48%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;65;59;Showers around;68;56;NNE;10;67%;70%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy, a p.m. shower;60;46;A shower or two;52;32;NW;16;64%;69%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;81;68;Partly sunny;81;68;SE;6;60%;27%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;77;62;A morning shower;78;64;SE;5;77%;63%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;53;28;Plenty of sun;49;21;SE;8;49%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;63;44;Partly sunny;61;46;N;3;65%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;67;46;An afternoon shower;64;42;NW;7;62%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;93;73;Episodes of sunshine;90;75;NW;4;68%;55%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;56;35;Fog, then some sun;51;38;SW;4;62%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;63;41;Fog, then some sun;58;38;WNW;5;69%;63%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;62;56;Windy with some sun;64;55;NNW;25;73%;6%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;94;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;N;4;79%;63%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;Partly sunny;70;46;ENE;3;40%;28%;4

