Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;S;13;77%;30%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny intervals;33;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;NNE;12;42%;5%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;30;17;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NE;14;52%;55%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;ESE;15;70%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;14;4;Periods of sun;15;8;SW;10;78%;13%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;8;5;A little p.m. rain;10;6;NNE;14;70%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;SE;12;34%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow, cold;0;-1;Rain and snow shower;8;3;SW;17;87%;74%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;29;21;Mostly sunny, humid;30;21;E;14;65%;44%;11

Athens, Greece;Nice with some sun;23;15;Mostly sunny;25;16;N;11;66%;26%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and delightful;20;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;SSW;10;67%;30%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;33;22;Clouds and sun;33;21;ESE;13;40%;8%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SW;9;71%;55%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;18;Clouds and sun;28;17;E;9;58%;30%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;NE;9;83%;87%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and a t-storm;23;17;Showers and t-storms;23;16;NE;20;79%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;19;5;Partial sunshine;18;7;WSW;7;42%;10%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;21;10;Fog, then some sun;19;10;NNW;10;63%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;12;7;WNW;10;67%;21%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;19;9;Cloudy with a shower;19;9;NNW;8;78%;63%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;17;SE;8;88%;80%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;20;8;Nice with some sun;18;5;NNW;14;71%;47%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;15;5;ENE;6;73%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;23;13;Fog, then some sun;18;12;NW;9;78%;58%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;20;9;Some sun, pleasant;20;7;NNW;8;66%;22%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;21;14;Showers around;18;15;E;17;58%;82%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;18;A thunderstorm;30;18;NW;7;45%;70%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;NNE;13;51%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;31;20;Increasing clouds;32;21;ENE;10;37%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;19;13;Sunny and windy;24;12;SE;47;40%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;24;20;A shower or t-storm;24;20;NW;6;79%;72%;4

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Becoming cloudy;32;25;NE;13;63%;82%;7

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;15;7;Showers around;10;0;NNW;28;63%;63%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;9;77%;74%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy;11;6;Periods of sun;13;6;WNW;15;67%;45%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;30;26;NNW;13;75%;39%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain;15;14;Warmer;21;10;NNE;12;73%;28%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;33;23;A t-storm around;32;22;SE;12;71%;52%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny;33;20;Hazy sunshine;34;19;NE;6;41%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and nice;19;4;Sunny and beautiful;20;5;SSW;9;36%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sun;34;23;ENE;7;61%;27%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;37;21;A t-storm in spots;33;22;W;9;55%;52%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;14;9;A shower in places;17;12;SW;16;80%;73%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;N;8;29%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;19;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;17;E;17;88%;94%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;25;22;A shower;29;23;ESE;7;80%;74%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;26;14;Mostly sunny;29;13;ENE;11;42%;11%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Partly sunny;31;22;ENE;14;65%;44%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;11;2;A shower or two;9;2;NNE;6;86%;83%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;ESE;17;85%;65%;4

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;Partly sunny;28;23;E;19;68%;38%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;30;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;NE;19;71%;64%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;32;20;SSE;10;47%;12%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;29;15;Hazy sunshine;30;15;N;12;40%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;22;15;Partial sunshine;20;13;N;11;76%;75%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNE;10;61%;86%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;28;Mostly sunny;34;28;N;12;55%;10%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;28;14;Showers and t-storms;25;8;E;12;60%;88%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;23;5;Sunny;21;5;N;5;27%;5%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;38;23;Hazy and very warm;37;22;NNE;5;18%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;25;13;Sunshine and nice;26;13;W;10;56%;10%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;26;High clouds;40;27;S;11;19%;13%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;Fog, then some sun;17;7;N;10;70%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;10;63%;26%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;33;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;NW;8;64%;64%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sunshine;35;23;WSW;7;62%;5%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;7;77%;60%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A t-storm in spots;12;3;ENE;13;71%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A t-storm around;32;25;SSW;12;75%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;20;16;High clouds;20;16;S;12;72%;8%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;23;15;Showers and t-storms;25;15;SSE;13;72%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;SW;5;72%;7%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;E;8;28%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;23;SW;10;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;18;13;Showers and t-storms;22;14;NE;11;75%;85%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;NNW;5;65%;29%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;34;26;ENE;8;69%;72%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;32;26;E;10;62%;55%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Lots of sun, warmer;27;12;Cooler, a.m. showers;17;9;S;16;62%;65%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;Spotty showers;20;14;NNE;11;66%;73%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine and humid;31;25;Partly sunny;31;24;SE;10;62%;6%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, mild;17;4;Cooler with some sun;11;2;NNW;6;58%;14%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SE;13;69%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;18;13;Partly sunny, breezy;18;12;ENE;24;51%;8%;8

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;15;7;A little a.m. rain;10;-1;NW;23;74%;75%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;17;2;Cooler;10;3;NE;10;63%;9%;2

Mumbai, India;Nice with some sun;34;26;Hazy sun;35;27;WSW;10;59%;13%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;27;14;A t-storm in spots;26;14;NNE;18;57%;44%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;18;12;Mostly cloudy;18;7;WNW;24;60%;30%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;18;A shower in the a.m.;28;17;WNW;9;66%;69%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;6;0;Clouds and sun;4;0;SSW;15;75%;70%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;20;12;N;16;59%;25%;4

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;9;2;Partly sunny;11;4;S;6;74%;28%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;16;8;Rain tapering off;11;-2;NW;24;74%;75%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;25;Showers around;28;25;ESE;27;80%;93%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WNW;10;83%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;24;A morning shower;33;25;ENE;10;71%;63%;7

Paris, France;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;Partly sunny, nice;19;6;NE;10;64%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;19;11;An afternoon shower;20;15;W;19;61%;77%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;10;82%;81%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;SSE;22;74%;78%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;E;8;46%;9%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;16;7;Fog, then some sun;14;5;NNW;9;55%;51%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;SW;6;60%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;21;13;Afternoon showers;21;13;NE;14;61%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A few showers;19;13;Morning showers;21;14;SSE;13;78%;100%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Partial sunshine;30;23;NE;12;65%;2%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;7;4;Very windy;7;2;WSW;54;80%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;13;2;Fog, then some sun;11;4;N;5;79%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;A morning shower;23;18;ENE;15;59%;48%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;ESE;10;32%;9%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;26;14;Partly sunny;26;13;NNE;9;62%;6%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and cooler;11;4;A thick cloud cover;10;4;NNW;8;74%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Nice with sunshine;21;12;WSW;10;64%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;Showers and t-storms;26;17;ENE;8;76%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;17;74%;75%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;22;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;N;7;99%;84%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm in spots;20;9;A t-storm in spots;21;9;ENE;8;59%;55%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;6;Sunny and beautiful;24;7;WSW;9;49%;9%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;29;23;N;16;73%;30%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;13;Showers and t-storms;25;16;E;8;65%;71%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, mild;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;17;9;N;10;63%;6%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;NNW;5;58%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;21;16;Partly sunny;20;16;ENE;12;52%;15%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;ESE;11;77%;84%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;23;7;Spotty showers;18;7;WNW;10;68%;79%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;24;A shower in spots;30;24;E;14;72%;66%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;11;3;Partly sunny;10;2;NW;11;77%;22%;2

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;26;19;Thunderstorms;29;17;SSW;22;64%;88%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;24;20;Periods of sun;25;19;E;14;66%;39%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;12;5;A shower or two;10;3;S;10;78%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;15;5;Partial sunshine;17;6;NE;7;42%;2%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Sunshine and mild;22;10;NNE;7;56%;28%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;Mostly sunny;23;15;ESE;10;28%;15%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Variable cloudiness;28;21;SSE;10;59%;33%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;Partly sunny;28;11;ENE;8;48%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;18;15;Showers around;20;13;NNE;15;67%;70%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy, a p.m. shower;16;8;A shower or two;11;0;NW;26;64%;69%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;27;20;SE;9;60%;27%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;25;17;A morning shower;25;18;SE;8;77%;63%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;12;-2;Plenty of sun;9;-6;SE;12;49%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;16;8;N;5;65%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;20;8;An afternoon shower;18;6;NW;11;62%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;23;Episodes of sunshine;32;24;NW;7;68%;55%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;13;2;Fog, then some sun;11;3;SW;6;62%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;17;5;Fog, then some sun;14;3;WNW;7;69%;63%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;17;13;Windy with some sun;18;13;NNW;40;73%;6%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;35;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;N;6;79%;63%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Partly sunny;21;8;ENE;5;40%;28%;4

