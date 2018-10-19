FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Leagues group has urged UEFA to allocate club competition entries and billions in Champions League prize money more fairly.

The proposal on Friday includes reversing changes made this season giving four guaranteed Champions League entries to Spain, England, Italy, and Germany, plus more guaranteed prize money to storied clubs with European titles dating back decades.

The 28-nation leagues group wants its ideas to feed into UEFA plans for a new competition in 2021.

UEFA has suggested 32-team group stages in the Champions League, Europa League, and an unnamed third event.

European Leagues says fairer shares of prize money and solidarity payments are needed to help competitions stay competitive.

Leagues also want weekends protected for domestic competitions, prohibiting Champions League games except the Saturday final.

