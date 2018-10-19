Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Taoyuan International Airport Corp. (TIAC) said Friday it will double the number of baggage drop-off kiosks to 26 by the end of the year as part of a program to modernize airport services.

The new kiosks will be installed near the No. 16 and No. 17 check-in counters at Terminal 2 of Taiwan's main international airport, said TIAC Senior Vice President Jerry Dann (但昭璧).

The existing 13 baggage drop-off kiosks, which were introduced on Oct. 1, handle an average of 800 pieces of luggage per day, but have a capacity of 3,000 pieces, Dann said.

More passengers are using the service, which takes about two minutes compared with five minutes for manual handling, he said.

Passengers scan their boarding passes to get baggage tags, which they then attach to the items and put on the drop-off belts themselves, Dann explained.

"The 26 kiosks to be operational by the end of December are expected to account for 30 percent of the luggage handled at Terminal 2," Dann said.

The service is currently available to only Taiwan-based China Airlines, Mandarin Airlines, EVA Airways and Uni Air, Dann said, adding that foreign airlines, including Cathay Pacific Airways, AirAsia, Japan Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines, have expressed interest in signing up for it.

Dann said space restrictions mean the company has no plans to use the new service at Terminal 1, but it will be an integral part of the currently under construction Terminal 3.

Outside the airport, the baggage drop-off service is already available on the Taoyuan airport mass rapid transit line but limited to six kiosks at Taipei Main Station, which processes about 500 pieces of luggage each day, he said.