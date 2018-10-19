BOSTON (AP) — A November ballot question in Massachusetts is the first-ever statewide referendum on a transgender rights law.

Voters are being asked whether they want to keep or repeal the 2016 law that protects transgender people from discrimination in public accommodations, including restrooms and locker rooms.

Opponents seeking to repeal the law argue it gives sexual predators leeway to enter otherwise private spaces for women and girls simply by asserting female gender identity.

Supporters and an examination by The Associated Press of public records indicate little if any actual abuse has been reported since the law took effect.

Transgender rights supporters worry a setback in what is one of the most LGBT-friendly states could unleash a cascade of repeal efforts in the 19 other states with similar laws.