The head of Malaysia's opposition party on Friday denied before a Kuala Lumpur that he had accepted bribes to award contracts while home minister, laundered money, and breached trust within a family-run charity.

Multiple reports said the 45 charges pointed to alleged corruption involving a total of 111 million Malaysian ringgit (€23 million, $26 million). The next hearing is set for 14 December before Malaysia's high court.

Zahid, 65 was released on bail Friday and was told by Judge Azura Alwi to surrender his passport. He had been arrested on Thursday in a case initiated by Malaysia's anti-graft agency.

Intended for charity

Outside the court complex, Zahid told hundreds of supporters that most of the money had been intended for the charitable foundation, saying "I hope Allah will protect me."

Present at the hearing was former prime minister Najib Razak, who, with his wife, faces charges as a separate six-nation probe continues into Malaysia's state fund 1MDB.

The opposition United Malays National Organisation (UNMO), which holds a fifth of parliamentary seats, asserted the case against Zahid was politically motivated.

His brother, Mohamad Lokman Hamidi, told reporters that Friday was a "black day." Zahid's daughter, Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, said her father was the "target of cruel injustice."

