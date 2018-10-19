  1. Home
Taiwan company wins first prize for online education service at Asia Pacific ICT awards

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/19 17:29
Institute for Information Industry accepting first prize (Image from III)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Institute for Information Industry (III, 財團法人資訊工業策進會) won first prize in community service at the 2018 Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards, in Guangzhou, China on Oct. 13.

III were recognized for their Digital Elite Study Cube (DESC, 數位菁英學習包廂), which stood out among 274 entries from 15 countries.

The DESC is a digital education service that helps to provide first-class education to students in remote areas and other places with low enrollment levels. The product is an interactive live broadcast, and helps to close the gap between teaching resources in different locations, according to III.

The DESC is fully immersive, making use of headphones, touch screens, and microphones, and utilizes more than 150 agreements with education providers.

The education service integrates international teachers from 10 countries across Asia, Europe, and North America to create a global learning community, reported Liberty Times.

The first demonstration of DESC was made at Trisakti University, Indonesia earlier this year.

The Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards is organized by the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance to help increase awareness of information and communications technology in the region.
