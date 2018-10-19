In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, an Indian policeman kicks an exploded teargas shell thrown back at them by Kashmiri protesters near the
I, this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Kashmiri protesters throw stones at Indian security officers outside a polling station during the fourth p
In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Kashmiri Muslims watch the funeral of Mehraj-Ud-Din Bangroo, a rebel commander in Srinagar, India. Anti-
In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, a Philippine Navy officer waves at the departing landing ship BRP Dagupan City during send-off ceremony
In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, members of the honor guard prepare for the welcome ceremony of Norway's King Harald outside the Great Hall
In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, military flag bearers prepare for the welcome ceremony of Norway's King Harald outside the Great Hall of t
In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, an Indian man reacts as he struggles to hold an umbrella against strong winds during a rain in Hyderabad
In this Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, an Indian policeman takes away a Congress party worker during a protest against India's junior external aff
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, members of Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) stand during the Self-Defense Forces Day at Asaka Base in Asaka,
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, greets members of the public as she arrives at the Royal Botanic Gar
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourn
In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speaks to members of the members of the Australian community at a reception
In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, a couple kisses in a field of cosmos flowers at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Youn
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, models kiss the back of another model with a message during the grand finale of Lotus Make-up India Fashion
In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Malaysian ethnic Chinese men walk barefoot on a bed of burning coals on the final day of the Nine Empero
In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, married Hindu women carry vessels filled with water from the River Ganges as part of rituals during Durga
In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, a buffalo is prepared for sacrifice at a temple of Hindu goddess Durga at Rani village on the outskirts
Anti-India protests and clashes between Kashmiri demonstrators and government forces occurred this week in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Protests had taken place Tuesday during the last phase of local elections, and on Wednesday following a gunbattle between militants and government forces that killed two rebels, a police official and a civilian.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Philippine navy ship departed for a joint exercise with China's and other navies, and a Chinese honor guard welcomed Norway's King Harald to Beijing.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. Prince Harry and his pregnant wife, Meghan, greeted the public and dignitaries in Sydney and Melbourne. They also visited a drought-stricken Outback town, where Meghan brought banana bread she baked to a farming family.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com