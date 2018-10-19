AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Oct. 19

thru 20, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. Australia, 2nd test.

thru 21, Sotogrande, Spain — golf, European Tour, Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

thru 21, Everett, Washington — figure skating, Grand Prix, Skate America.

thru 21, Moscow — tennis, ATP-WTA, Kremlin Cup.

thru 21, Stockholm — tennis, ATP, Stockholm Open.

thru 21, Antwerp, Belgium — tennis, ATP, European Open.

thru 20, Luxembourg — tennis, WTA, Luxembourg Open.

thru 21, Guangxi, China — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gree-Tour of Guangxi, China.

SATURDAY, Oct. 20

Kandy, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 4th ODI.

Auckland, New Zealand — rugby league, Australia vs. Tonga.

Melbourne, Australia — boxing, Felix Alvarado vs. Randy Petalcorin for vacant IBF junior flyweight title.

Boston — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Demetrius Andrade for Saunders' WBO middleweight title; Tevin Farmer vs. James Tennyson for Farmer's IBF junior lightweight title.

Orlando, Florida — boxing, Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Jason Moloney for Rodriguez's IBF bantamweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Ryota Murata vs. Rob Brant for Murata's WBA middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 21

Austin, Texas — auto racing, F1, United States GP.

thru 28, Singapore — tennis, WTA Finals.

Guwahati, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.

Motegi, Japan — motorcycling, Japanese MotoGP.

MONDAY, Oct. 22

thru 28, Basel, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Indoors.

thru 28, Vienna — tennis, ATP, Erste Bank Open.

thru 28, Budapest, Hundgary — wrestling, world championships.

TUESDAY, Oct. 23

Various sites, Europe — football, Champions League: AEK Athens vs. Bayern Munich, Young Boys vs. Valencia, Ajax vs. Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, Hoffenheim vs. Lyon, Real Madrid vs. Plzen, Roma vs. CSKA Moscow, Manchester United vs. Juventus.

Tehran, Iran — football, Asian Champions League semifinal: Persepolis vs. Al Sadd.

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 5th ODI.

U.S. — baseball, MLB World Series begins.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 24

Various sites, Europe — football, Champions League: Club Brugge vs. Monaco, PSV Eindhoven vs. Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid, Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Napoli, Galatasaray vs. Schalke, Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Porto.

Suwon, South Korea — football, Asian Champions League semifinal: Suwon Samsung Bluewings vs. Kashima Antlers.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. Australia, 1st T20.

Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.

THURSDAY, Oct. 25

thru Nov. 3, Doha, Qatar — gymnastics, artistic world championships.

Various sites, Europe — football, Europa League.

FRIDAY, Oct. 26

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. Australia, 2nd T20.

thru 28, Laval, Quebec — figure skating, Grand Prix, Skate Canada.

SATURDAY, Oct. 27

Pune, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 3rd ODI.

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, T20.

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, New Zealand vs. Australia, 3rd test.

Hull, England — rugby league, England vs. New Zealand, 1st test.

New York — boxing, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Daniel Jacobs for vacant IBF middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Yuandale Evans for Machado's WBA super featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 28

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. Australia, 3rd T20.

Mexico City — auto racing, F1, Mexican GP.

Phillip Island, Australia — motorcycling, Australian MotoGP.