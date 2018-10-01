TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese media darling Hsu Hsiao-tan (許曉丹) is to present a three-in-one art exhibition from Oct. 18 at Sogoart in Taipei.

Hsu Hsiao-tan, known as Taiwan’s “first nude model with a university degree”, has been a controversial figure in Taiwanese media since the late 1980s. Formerly a striptease artist, Hsu ran as a Labor Party candidate in the 1989 elections with a campaign advertisement in which she broke through the KMT flag naked. She used the slogan “the breast resists the fist” to accompany the campaign.

Not to shy away from media exposure, she hit headlines in 2000 after she wore a revealing dress to her own wedding. Since, Hsu has engaged in a number of different projects and was a Kaohsiung TV show host for a while.

Her new exhibition, “The story of the most beautiful celestial bodies,” comprises paintings, dance, and theater production. The performance elements begin Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. According to the artist, it celebrates women across generations, and qualities such as love, romance, innocence, and freedom.

Sogoart director Chen Hung-an (陳虹安) implores citizens to come to the gallery on Oct. 20 and witness Hsu Hsiao-tan’s transformative performance. Chen states there are three reasons this is a must-see exhibition:

Firstly, Hsu uses her unique storytelling ability to narrate six tales from her life. She loves art and has a pure and distinctive way of expressing her thoughts, he says.

Secondly, this exhibition has been in preparation for three years and will draw on the talents of 43 professional dancers to give a soulful performance like no other.

Finally, he states, the exhibition is a charitable endeavor. All paintings will be auctioned off with proceeds going to charities that support Taiwan’s artist community and some of the country’s most disadvantaged groups.

More information can be found on the Sogoart website. The exhibition will run until Oct 30. in Taipei.