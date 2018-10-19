TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States International Trade Commission (USITS) has determined that the U.S. industry was not “materially injured” by imports of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin from Taiwan, Brazil, Indonesia, Korea, and Pakistan, the organization said in a statement Oct. 18.

As a result, no anti-dumping duty orders will be imposed on the countries in question for selling PET products in the U.S. market at less than fair value, a claim asserted by the U.S. Department of Commerce in its final investigation report released Sept. 18.

In 2017, imports of PET resin from Taiwan, Brazil, Korea, Pakistan, and Indonesia were valued at $154 million, $152.5 million, $127.3 million, $82.6 million, and $44.9 million, respectively, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The Trump administration has exerted every effort to counteract what it called unfair trade practices, by waging a trade war with China, imposing tariffs on a host of goods from its trade partners, renegotiating the free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and initiating anti-dumping probes, among other actions.

Since the start of Trump's administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce has opened 122 new antidumping and countervailing duty investigations, the department said.