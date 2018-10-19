  1. Home
  2. World

Southeast Asian navies to hold drills with China next week

By  Associated Press
2018/10/19 14:50
Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin N. Lorenzana, left, and Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen attend a breakfast session for defense

Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin N. Lorenzana, left, and Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen attend a breakfast session for defense

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prawit Wongsuwon, left, Philippine's Secretary of National Defense Delfin N. Lorenzana,

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prawit Wongsuwon, left, Philippine's Secretary of National Defense Delfin N. Lorenzana,

Defense Ministers from left to right, Brunei's Second Minister, Brunei, Halbi Nin Haji Mohd Yusof, Cambodia's Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Indonesia'

Defense Ministers from left to right, Brunei's Second Minister, Brunei, Halbi Nin Haji Mohd Yusof, Cambodia's Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Indonesia'

SINGAPORE (AP) — Southeast Asian navies will hold their first joint exercises with China in its southern waters next week.

Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said the drills next week in waters surrounding Zhanjiang will build trust and confidence among the navies participating.

The "full troop" exercise was first announced in August, but defense ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed Friday to hold a similar maritime exercise with the U.S. in 2019.

ASEAN defense ministers are in Singapore with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Feng, for an Asian security conference this weekend.

Mattis said he remains keen for a "constructive relationship" with China but expressed concern about its military activities in the disputed South China Sea.