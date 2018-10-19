TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taihu Brewing (臺虎精釀), a Taiwanese brewery recognized for its products blending natural ingredients, has launched a new craft beer incorporating a tea variety cultivated in Taiwan’s Alishan (阿里山) – the Jin Xiang Tea Beer (金香茶啤酒).

The beer is the result of a marriage between beer and Jin Xuan (金萱), also known as No. 12, a kind of oolong tea originating from Taiwan. Not only does the drink seek to add a slightly creamy and flowery flavor characteristic of the Taiwanese tea, the beer can also sports red and green graphics, a minimalist design inspired by tea gardens located in the mountain of Alishan.

With 4.5 percent alcohol content, the 330 ml beer is priced at NT$79 (US$2.5) and available at the convenience chain 7-Eleven, which currently offers a 15 percent discount for selected beer products, reported Shopping Design.

As a promotion, the beer company is holding a “Taihu Autumn Camp” (臺虎秋日露營趣) raffle. Individuals scanning the QR code on the beer can register the uniform receipt to have a chance of winning prizes, including camping tent sets.

Also, in support of family diversification, Taihu Brewing has designated this October as the “Love Has No Label Month” (愛無標籤月) with the release of a lychee-flavored, label-free beer and the hosting of a White Party on Oct. 20. Participants dressed in white shirts will enjoy preferential deals. Learn more at the company's Facebook page.

"Love Has No Label" beer (Photo by Taihu Brewing)