HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Sale is set to make his next scheduled start for the Boston Red Sox. And now, he knows that will be in the World Series.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Sale threw on flat ground again earlier in the day and was feeling better since a stomach illness led to him spending a night in the hospital.

"So he's ready for his next start," Cora said before Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

Boston's 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros put the Red Sox in the World Series for the first time since 2013. Sale is expected to start the opener Tuesday night at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers.

Sale was initially slated to pitch Game 5 of the ALCS on Thursday, but was ruled out because the illness left him weak. If the Red Sox had lost, Sale would have been lined up to start a Game 6 back home on Saturday.

Instead, his teammates closed out the series, and the lefty ace gets more time to rest and recover.

Sale has been regaining strength since his release Monday from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he spent Sunday night for observation.

The club hasn't specified Sale's ailment or treatment, though Cora has said it was nothing serious.

