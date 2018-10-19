TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Taiwan makes friends through sharing experience and technology, during a speech to Taiwan’s youth ambassadors in Taipei on Oct. 19.

Tsai said Taiwan has top-tier competitiveness in agriculture, education, medical care, and science and technology, and through these areas Taiwan can help make the world a better place, according to the Presidential Office.

Tsai’s comments came as she met participants of the government’s International Youth Ambassadors Exchange Program and Young Agricultural Ambassadors New Southbound Policy Exchange Program.

When speaking about Taiwan’s place in the world, Tsai emphasized that Taiwan is of considerable size and strength, and must draw confidence from this. Tsai added that Taiwan has much to offer to the world, through the nation’s experience in democratization and economic development.

Tsai suggested that international exchange based on people-to-people connections is the best means for Taiwan to deepen ties with its Asian neighbors, and thanked the youth ambassadors for their help in this regard.

Tsai said creative thinking from Taiwan’s youth will spur Taiwan’s innovation, and hoped that the youth ambassadors will continue to bring creativity and new ideas to Taiwan’s government.