All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 33 26 Montreal 6 4 1 1 9 21 15 Boston 7 4 2 1 9 26 21 Carolina 7 4 2 1 9 25 22 Tampa Bay 5 4 1 0 8 18 10 New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 20 9 Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 22 22 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 20 20 Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Washington 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 19 16 Philadelphia 7 3 4 0 6 25 31 Buffalo 7 3 4 0 6 13 22 N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 24 Florida 4 0 2 2 2 12 16 Detroit 7 0 5 2 2 15 33 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 7 5 1 1 11 21 15 Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 19 12 Colorado 7 4 1 2 10 26 18 Winnipeg 7 4 2 1 9 19 17 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 23 18 Chicago 6 3 1 2 8 23 25 Vancouver 7 4 3 0 8 23 23 San Jose 7 3 3 1 7 22 20 Edmonton 5 3 2 0 6 13 16 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 18 18 Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 14 19 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 15 20 Los Angeles 7 2 4 1 5 14 23 Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 8 12 St. Louis 6 1 3 2 4 17 23

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal 3, St. Louis 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Calgary 5, Boston 2

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Thursday's Games

Colorado 5, New Jersey 3

Columbus 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 3, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1

Arizona 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton 3, Boston 2, OT

San Jose 5, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 7, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.