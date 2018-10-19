In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2918 photo, farmworkers wait to start picking melons, near Five Points, Calif. The region is unrivaled for farm production
In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 photo, Huron Mayor Rey Leon, center, presides over a a city council meeting in Huron, Calif. The boarded-up building
In this Tuesday, Sept. 18 2018 photo, farmworker Merced Lopez holds a pomegranate with his weathered hands from years working the fields in Huron, Cal
In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 photo, farmworkers Joaquin Reynosa, left, and Jose Mejia, lay down irrigation pipes for the upcoming lettuce harvest
This Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 photo shows a sign reading "Huron Love" on a mural in Huron, Calif. California may be famous for its wealth, but there is
In this Monday Sept. 17, 2018 photo, Stuart Woolf, President of Woolf Farming and Processing, inspects some almonds as they are readied for packaging
This Monday Sept, 17, 2018 photo shows tomatoes going through a washing process at the Los Gatos Tomato Products plant in Huron, Calif. Stuart Woolf,
In this Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 photo, farmworkers pick melons in the early morning hours in Huron, Calif. Huron feels like a village in Mexico, which
This Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 photo, shows Higinio Castillo Ruiz, a longtime farmworker, living in a homeless camp on the grounds of what was once a me
In this Wednesday, Sept, 19, 2018 photo, Paola Espinoza, right, sorts laundry at a laundromat with her daughter Daleyza Gonzalez, 4, in Huron, Calif.
In this Wednesday, Sept, 19, 2018 photo, farmworker Rafael Garcia sits in the courtyard of the apartment building where he lives in Huron Calif. Calif
In this Wednesday, Sept, 19, 2018 photo, the sun sets behind an apartment building occupied by farmworkers in Huron, Calif. California may be famous f
In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 photo, a girl prays during a church service in Huron, Calif. California may be famous for its wealth, but there is a
In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 photo, farmworker Melesio Gonzalez, center, picks melons near Five Points, Calif. The region is unrivaled for farm pr
In this Wednesday, Sept, 19, 2018, photo, farmworker Marina Soto shows the inside of her one bedroom apartments which she shares with her husband and
In this Tuesday, Sept. 18 2018, Gaspar Baltazar, center, playing goalkeeper, takes a shot from a teammate during soccer practice in Huron, Calif. Cali
HURON, Calif. (AP) — California may be known for its wealth, but poverty prevails in parts of the state's farm belt.
Congressional hopefuls in the Central Valley have blamed incumbents for doing little to create higher-paying jobs, curb homelessness or solve disparities in health care.
T.J. Cox, a Fresno Democrat, has made limited access to health care and good schools central in his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao.
Nearly 40 percent of residents are poor in some towns in Valadao's district. Many can't vote because they're in the country illegally or don't vote because they're more concerned about putting food on the table.
That has helped Valadao win three terms despite a huge Democratic voter registration advantage in a district that Hillary Clinton carried two years ago.