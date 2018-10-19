HOUSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. had only three hits in the AL Championship Series. He certainly made them count.

Batting at the bottom of the order, Bradley homered twice and drove in nine runs to win Most Valuable Player honors as the Boston Red Sox powered their way past Houston and into the World Series.

Bradley connected for the go-ahead hits in two Boston wins and a game-sealing grand slam in another. He was selected ALCS MVP after the Red Sox clinched the pennant with a 4-1 victory over the Astros in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Even though the center fielder hit only .200 (3 for 15) in the best-of-seven series, Bradley was a big reason Boston knocked out the defending champions.

It was the lowest batting average for the MVP of any league championship series.

"The confidence has always been there, I think from the day the season started, no matter how much he struggled or not," teammate Xander Bogaerts said. "His confidence has always been there. And I think it's just good to see the results coming in big situations for us and helping us win games."

The Red Sox are going to the World Series for the first time since 2013, when they beat St. Louis in six games. They host Game 1 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers.

When Boston last played at home in Game 2, after losing the ALCS opener, Bradley's three-run double in the third inning put the Red Sox ahead to stay at 5-4 on the way to a 7-5 victory.

After the series shifted to Houston for Game 3 on Tuesday, Bradley's slam capped a five-run eighth against closer Roberto Osuna in an 8-2 win. Bradley homered again the next night in Game 4 with a two-run shot in the sixth that made it 6-5 — a game Boston won 8-6 to get within one victory of clinching.

The Red Sox are 14-0 this year, including the postseason, when Bradley homers.

Bradley, the 28-year-old outfielder chosen by the Red Sox took with the 40th pick in the 2011 amateur draft, is best known for playing outstanding defense in center. But he became the first player in postseason history with three consecutive multi-RBI games when hitting from the Nos. 8 or 9 spots in the lineup.

During the regular season, Bradley hit .234 with 13 homers and 59 RBIs in 144 games, but he was batting .198 on July 7 before surging in the second half.

"He's a different hitter. Halfway through the season he found it, he found his stroke, he's staying through the ball," manager Alex Cora said before Game 5. "He's hitting the ball in the air. He's going the other way. And we know he's going to swing and miss. We can live with it. But the quality at-bats have been great."

MVP-worthy in this ALCS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports