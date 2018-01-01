TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Despite the forced disappearance of its president in China, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) bowed to Beijing by officially denying Taiwan's request to attend its general assembly as an observer next month in Dubai, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday (MOFA).

Interpol's General Secretariat informed Taiwan yesterday rejected Taiwan's gid to attend the organization's general assembly in Dubai in November on the grounds of a 1984 resolution stating that only the PRC could represent China at the organization, said MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) told to CNA.

On behalf of MOFA, Lee said that it "expressed strong regret and dissatisfaction with the decision" and considered it totally contrary to the organization's purpose of linking global police together and creating a safer world.

Lee said that Taiwan's appeal for participation in Interpol is legitimate and necessary and has won the support of countries with similar ideals, such as as the United States. On this positive basis, relevant government departments will continue to strive for international support.

Lee called on Interpol to make practical and feasible arrangements for Taiwan's participation as soon as possible to ensure there are no loopholes in the global crime prevention system.

A person familiar with the matter told CNA that Taiwan will continue to actively strive for the support of countries with similar ideals, and hoped that Taiwan's appeal to participate in Interpol would be discussed by the organizations executive committee before the November general assembly.

Interpol's faith in China was surely tested this month after the organization's president and China's former Vice-Minister of Public Security, Meng Hongwei, disappeared while on a routine trip to China. Showing utter disregard for international law and norms, Beijing did not bother to notify Interpol of the status of its own president for a number of days, before finally announcing that he was being held for corruption.

Taiwan was originally a member of Interpol, but after China became a member in 1984, Taiwan's name was set to be changed to "China, Taiwan," which the country found unacceptable and out of protest withdrew from the organization that year.