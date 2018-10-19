United Malays National Organization's (UMNO) Pexresident Ahmad Zahid Hamidi waves as he walks into courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpu
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's former deputy prime minister has been charged with abuse of power, corruption and money laundering involving millions of dollars in another graft investigation against the leaders ousted in shock election results earlier this year.
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi now leads the opposition after his party was ousted in May's general elections. He was brought to court Friday, a day after he was detained by the anti-graft agency. He pleaded not guilty to eight counts of abusing his power, ten counts of criminal breach of trust and 27 counts of money laundering.
Former Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife also were charged with graft after the elections.
Dozens of supporters from Zahid's United Malays National Organization rallied outside the court, slamming the charges as politically motivated.