FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018 file photo, a hotel employee holds a glass door closed as it breaks from flying debris during Hurricane Michael in Panama
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018 file photo, a storm chaser climbs into his vehicle during the eye of Hurricane Michael to retrieve equipment after a hote
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, a boat sits amidst debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla. The tropical weather th
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, a member of a Tennessee urban search and rescue team works a debris pile with a dog in the aftermath of hurri
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018 file photo, Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School, in advance of Hurri
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, a man walks through a damaged store in the aftermath of hurricane Michael in Springfield, Fla. The tropical
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, devastation from Hurricane Michael is seen in this areal photo over Mexico Beach, Fla. The tropical weather
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown in this aerial photo Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Mexico Beach,
FILE- In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Mishelle McPherson looks for her friend Agnes Vicari in the rubble of her home in Mexico Beach, Fla. The trop
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, Lanie Eden and her husband Ron stand in the destroyed vacation home they rented every year as they look for t
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Joy Hutchinson, left, is comforted by her daughter Jessica Hutchinson, as she returns to find her home swept
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Marla Wood pulls a framed art piece out of the rubble of her damaged home from Hurricane Michael in Mexico Be
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 file photo,Lorrainda Smith, sits with her two-day-old son, Luke, as she contemplates with her husband Wilmer Capp
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Kevin Parker, center right, sits with his wife Lilith, while playing a song he wrote titled "My Life's Been H
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Gabrielle Morgan, center rear, braids the hair of her husband Santional as they sit by a lantern with their c
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 file photo Nancy Register weeps as she is comforted by Roxie Cline, right, after she lost her home and all the contents i
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The tropical weather that turned into monster Hurricane Michael began as a relatively humble storm before rapidly blossoming into the most powerful cyclone ever to hit the Florida Panhandle, causing wrenching scenes of widespread destruction.
The Category 4 hurricane struck near Panama City on Oct. 10 with winds of 155 mph (250 kph) and a massive storm surge that invaded and leveled buildings and tossed vehicles and boats around like toys.
Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate, many of them winding up in schools and other shelters. People scrounged for gas and other supplies to escape just before Michael roared ashore.
It wasn't until the day after the storm that the full extent of the damage became clear, with much of the small town of Mexico Beach leveled, Panama City taking a big hit and even Tyndall Air Force Base suffering immense destruction.
Aerial views of Mexico Beach showed a seaside town virtually wiped off the map. First responders, many with search dogs, dug through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors — as well as victims.
It was several days before people were allowed back in the town of about 1,200, many of them overcome with emotion when all they found were a few fragments of their past lives and possessions. Many of the displaced were forced to find what shelter they could, including a couple who camped out in their pickup truck in a Walmart parking lot with their newborn baby.
State officials say at least 20 people were killed in the hurricane in Florida, with 10 more dying as the storm moved through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.