TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - In the wake of African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreaks in China, and increasing violations by tourists bringing Chinese pork products into Taiwan, the Council of Agriculture (COA) has announced a plan to raise the fines 20 times higher, to stop the spread into Taiwan of the highly contagious, porcine viral infection.

Media reported over 20 cases of African Swine Fever have been found in China as of early October this year. As travels between the two countries are high, Taiwan's hog industry and animal experts are worried that the import or smuggling of raw or cooked pork products from China would spread the fatal virus to local pig farms, as it can survive heat and persists for weeks in carcasses and pork products, such as sausages and hams.

COA indicated that the number of customs violations reached 181 between Sept. 1 and Nov. 14, of which 25 were fresh meats. The existing Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease imposes a fine of NT$15,000 (US$485) for smuggling fresh meat into the country, and NT$3,000 for cooked products, including pork floss and pork jerky.

The council on Thursday announced a plan to impose 20 times higher of fines for the offense to NT$300,000 (US$9,698) for fresh meat and NT$60,000 for cooked meat, respectively, and the amendment is expected to clear Legislature by the end of the year.

The local hog association told media that they strongly support hefty fines, as any violations would jeopardize the country's livestock business and the more than ten thousand families in pig farming business.

China reported its first ASF case in August in Liaoning which borders North Korea, with more being reported in several other provinces the following months. According to AgriLand, over 34,500 pigs were culled in China in the past week alone due to the outbreaks.