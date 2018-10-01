TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei was listed no. 35 in this year’s Global Power City Index (GPCI), making it the 35th most attractive city in the world according to the report.

The GPCI is a comprehensive report published by Japanese organization The Mori Memorial Foundation each year. It evaluates and ranks global cities by their power to attract people, capital and enterprises using six different functions: Livability, Accessibility, Economy, Environment, Cultural interaction and Research and Development.

Taipei has moved up one place since last year’s publication, where it was ranked no. 36.

Topping this year’s list are London, New York and Tokyo; London’s seventh consecutive year in first place. Falling just behind in fourth place is Paris, followed by Singapore in fifth. Amsterdam, Seoul, Berlin, Hong Kong and Sydney make up the rest of the top 10.

Taiwan ranked as high as 29th in 2010 and 2011 but has fallen since. Despite this, it managed to rank 14th for Environment this year, due to its commitment to climate change action, waste recycling systems and dedication to producing renewable energy.

The full Global Power City Index can be found online.