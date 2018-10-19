Hundreds of Honduran migrants stand at the shore of the Suchiate river on the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Thursday,
Paramedics attend Honduran migrant Jose Alainez, 49, who suffered an epileptic seizure while walking north with other migrants, before taking him to t
Honduran migrants sing their national anthem standing standing at the shore of the Suchiate river on the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun
Hundreds of Honduran migrants stand at the shore of the Suchiate river on the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Thursday,
Honduran migrants ride on the bed of a pick-up truck towards the Mexican border, in Mazatenango, about 200 miles north-west from Guatemala City, Guate
Honduran migrants ride on the bed of a pick-up truck towards the Mexican border, in Mazatenango, about 200 miles north-west from Guatemala City, Guate
Honduran migrant children bound for the U.S. border walk along a highway in Mazatenango, about 200 miles north west from Guatemala City, Guatemala, Th
Honduran migrants are seen walking along a highway in Cocales, Gautemala, on their way to the U.S. border, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Many of the more t
Migrants from Honduras ride on the bed of a pick-up truck towards the Mexican border, in Cocales, about 80 miles north-west from Guatemala City, Guate
Migrants from Honduras ride on a pick-up truck towards the Mexican border, in Cocales, about 80 miles north-west from Guatemala City, Guatemala, Thurs
A Honduran migrant holds a Honduras national flag, as he sits in the bed of a a pick-up truck, on his way to the Mexican border, in Cocales, about 80
Honduran migrants walk past the National Palace as they leave Guatemala City at sunrise Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 as they make continue their way north
TECUN UMAN, Guatemala (AP) — Members of a 3,000-strong migrant caravan have massed in this Guatemalan border town across the muddy Suchiate River from Mexico, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens retaliation if they continue toward the United States.
The first members of the group began arriving in Tecun Uman on buses and trucks early Thursday, but the bulk of the caravan sloshed into town on foot in a downpour late in the afternoon and into the evening. Hundreds walked to the river's edge where they sang the national anthems of Honduras and Guatemala.
A smaller group walked to the border crossing but was blocked by Guatemalan police. They eventually retreated to await the rest of the caravan.
The exhausted travelers, the majority from Honduras, dispersed to the local migrant shelter and parks.