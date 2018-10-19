In this Sept. 1, 2018 photo, 10-year-old Venezuelan Angelis combs the hair of her mother Sandra Cadiz as they take a break from walking to the Berlin
In this Aug. 31, 2018 photo, Venezuelan migrants line up for free bread and coffee, donated by a Colombian family from their car, at a gas station in
In this Oct. 15, 2018 photo provided by the OIS/IOC, paddler Yingsha Sun of China eyes a ball in the Mixed International Team Semifinal 2 at the Table
In this Oct. 12, 2018 photo provided by the OIS/IOC, Ecuador's Jeremy Renzo Peralta Gonzalez celebrates his silver medal win during the Men's Greco-Ro
In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo provided by the OIS/IOC, athletes compete in the Men's Combined Team Cross-country Short Circuit Heat 1 Cycling qualifier
In this Oct. 12, 2018 photo provided by the OIS/IOC, Louis Jean Claude J Vandermessen of blegium in action in the men's 2000m steeplechase stage 1, du
In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, Cruzeiro players lift the Brazil Cup as they celebrate their victory and crowning themselves champions after defeating Co
In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, Honduran migrants bound to the U.S border climb into the bed of a truck in Zacapa, Guatemala. The group of some 2,000 Hon
In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Honduran migrant Omar Orella pushes fellow migrant Nery Maldonado Tejeda in a wheelchair, as they travel with hundreds of
In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, a Honduran migrant wearing a U.S. flag motif shirt, holds a sandwich at an improvised shelter in Chiquimula, Guatemala. U
In this Oct. 14, 2018 photo, a protester is detained by police during a march against the commemoration of the discovery of the Americas, organized by
In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, a masked man joins a protests demanding to know how Petro Caribe funds have been used by the current and past administrat
In this Oct. 15, 2018 photo, children play baseball on the beach during low tide in the Casco Viejo neighborhood of Panama City. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Fra
In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, a rescued disabled dog eyes the camera equipped with a wheelchair, at the shelter Rescaes, the Spanish acronym for Rescue
Thousands upon thousands of Venezuelan migrants braved multiple borders and walked until their feet bled to look for a better life in the countries neighboring their nation.
In Honduras, thousands of migrants began a trek that is supposed to end on the United States border. They are searching for a better life free of the extreme violence and poverty that plagues their country.
Argentina's capital saw the youth of the world compete in the World Youth Olympics.
In Haiti, people took to the streets to demand that the government give an account of the Petrocaribe funds donated by Venezuela to rebuild the country after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
Chile saw protests against the commemoration of the discovery of the Americas, organized by indigenous groups demanding autonomy and the recovery of ancestral land.
In Paraguay, rescued disabled dogs were equipped with wheelchairs at a shelter in Itapuami by owned by Jazmin Arevalos.
Brazil saw the final soccer match of the Brazil Cup with Cruzeiro losing Corinthians for the champsionship.
Curated by photo journalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana. On Twitter @LatDesk
