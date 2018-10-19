Postseason Baseball Glance

|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|American League
|Boston 4, Houston 1
Saturday, Oct. 13: Houston 7, Boston 2
Sunday, Oct. 14: Boston 7, Houston 5
Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston 8, Houston 2
Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston 8, Houston 6
Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston 4, Houston 1
|National League
|Los Angeles 3, Milwaukee 2
Friday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 5
Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles 4, Milwaukee 3
Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 1, 13 innings
Wednesday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles 5, Milwaukee 2
Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2)
x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles at Milwaukee
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|All Games on FOX
Tuesday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston
Wednesday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston
Friday, Oct. 26: Boston at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner
Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner
x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston
x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston