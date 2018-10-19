  1. Home
Postseason Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/19 11:50
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
American League
Boston 4, Houston 1

Saturday, Oct. 13: Houston 7, Boston 2

Sunday, Oct. 14: Boston 7, Houston 5

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston 8, Houston 2

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston 8, Houston 6

Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston 4, Houston 1

National League
Los Angeles 3, Milwaukee 2

Friday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 5

Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles 4, Milwaukee 3

Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 1, 13 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles 5, Milwaukee 2

Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2)

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles at Milwaukee

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston

Wednesday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston

Friday, Oct. 26: Boston at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston