TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan is among the 21 countries for whom Thailand plans to wave travelers' visa fees beginning in November, and lasting until January of next year.

In order to boost sagging tourism numbers, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister, Somkid Jatusripita, instructed the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to coordinate with the immigration office in providing an exemption from visa fees for 21 nations during the last two months of this year, reported the Bangkok Post.

In a phone interview with CNA, Thailand Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Deputy Director Cheng Chu-chin (鄭楚錦), who participated in a Thai government meeting on the subject, said many proposals to stimulate tourism had been discussed. He said the tourism industry recommended that the visa fee wavers be applied to 21 countries over a period of three months. Albeit, he also mentioned that the meeting was still ongoing, and that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has yet to agree on the details of the program.

If the visa fee waver goes into effect, Taiwanese travelers to Thailand can save NT$1,200 (US$38), yet nevertheless will still be required to apply for a visa. Concurrently, visa-on-arrival fees would be also be waved during that period, saving visitors 2,000 Thai baht (US$61) in added expenses.

However, based on past experience, visas on arrival may require standing in line for up to four hours, according to the report. Therefore, visitors are advised to apply for visas in advance of visiting Thailand, so as to avoid wasting time at Thai airports.